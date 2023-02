Nigerian-American basketball player, Ezinne Kalu, has said that people without passports are sliding into her DM.

“Sliding in my dm knowing you don’t have a passport is insane,” she posted on her Instagram story on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The 30-year-old player for Landerneau Bretagne Basket, represented D’Tigress, Africa’s highest-ranked side in the 2017, 2019 and 2021 Afrobasket events and won three straight championship for them.