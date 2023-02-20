Actor Tom Sizemore rushed to hospital after suffering brain aneurysm





American actor and filmmaker, Tom Sizemore has been rushed to hospital after suffering brain aneurysm.

Tom’s manager, Charles Lago told TMZ that he was hanging out at his LA home around 2am on Saturday, February 18, when he suffered a brain aneurysm and collapsed into unconsciousness.

Someone found Tom and quickly called 911. EMS units responded and took him to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Lago added that Tom is in a “bad way” and his chances for a full recovery seem uncertain.

Tom has had a litany of problems over the years with drug abuse and run ins with the law. He has been arrested for DUI, domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance.

He’s also been a successful actor who has appeared in some of Hollywood’s most popular films, such as “Saving Private Ryan,” “Black Hawk Down,” “Natural Born Killers” and “Heat.”