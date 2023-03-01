Kano Police detain member-elect, Aliyu Madaki, for brandishing gun during rally

The Kano Police Command has detained a member-elect representing Dala Federal Constituency of Kano State on the platform of New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, Aliyu Madaki.

Madaki honoured a police invitation on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, after his viral picture brandishing a pump action gun during a homecoming rally of the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, surfaced online.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the development in a statement said Madaki is currently at the State CID undergoing an investigation.

“Today, 1st March 2023, the Kano State Police Command under the leadership of CP Muhammad Yakubu has invited Honourable Aliyu Sani Madaki, member-elect, Dala Federal Constituency for suspected unlawful possession of a firearm. He is currently at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Kano State Police Command undergoing an investigation,” the PPRO stated.

