House of Reps Leader Remanded in Kano Prison over Alleged Homicide 





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa and one Bashir Dahiru were on Wednesday arraigned before a Magistrate Court at the Nomansland in Kano before Magistrate Ibrahim Mansour Yola on a six count charge.

The prosecutor, Barrister Aisha Salisu, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on February .26, at Tudun Wada local Government area of Kano.

Salisu alleged that on the same date the first defendant Doguwa, used a gun and shot one Ibrahim Dauda to death and injured two persons on their leg and hand.

“The defendants conspired with five others now at large and conducted themselves in a manner to cause breach of public peace and burnt the office of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Tudun Wada Dankadai.

“Two persons lost their lives at the said NNPP office,while six persons sustained various injuries”

The prosecutor urged the court not to admit the defendants to bail, for public…





Source: Thisday Newspaper