Police rescue abducted 10-year-old in Nsukka





A 10-year-old abducted from Enugu-Ezike community was rescued on Monday, March 27, by operatives of Enugu police command.

Police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, said the minor was rescued at about 11 p.m. The abductors abandoned their victim in the community as a result of pressure mounted on them by police operatives.

Ndukwe said;

“Four masked and armed men operating in a black colour pickup truck abducted the minor from her home at Ukwuinyi Ogrute area of Enugu-Ezike community on Sunday. She has been reunited with her parents”