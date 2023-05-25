Nigeria loses Eberechi Eze to England as he earns first call-up for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Crystal Palace midfielder, Eberechi Eze has been called up to England’s squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

The Nigeria Football Federation had initially made the move to cap Eze after NFF president Amaju Pinnick held extensive talks with Eze.

In 2021, after an invitation to train with the Eagles in London, Pinnick said, “I am confidently hopeful he will play for Nigeria soon.”

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a fine Premier League season, and could make an international debut after earning his first official call-up to the England senior national side.

Eze was first named in a provisional England squad ahead of Euro 2020, but was forced to immediately withdraw due to injury.

On Palace star Eze, 24, Southgate said: “We’ve liked him for a long time. He was very unfortunate just before the Euros, we were going to call him in and he got an injury on the day.

“He has finished the season really strongly. He can play in a couple of…