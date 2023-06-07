Reps declare Nigeria Air launch a fraud





The house of representatives committee on aviation has asked the federal government to suspend operation of Nigeria Air which it described as a fraud.

Nnaji Nnolim, chairman of the committee, said this at an investigative hearing with Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and representatives of ministry of aviation on Tuesday, June 6.

The lawmakers said that the Ministry of Aviation’s claim of Nigeria Air being only unveiled and not launched, is an attempt to divert their attention.

They expressed their disappointment when told by NAMA that the aircraft bearing Nigerian Air design which arrived the country days ago, was a chartered flight.

Other stakeholders who confirmed the disclosure noted that a chartered flight could be painted in any colour and with any inscriptions.