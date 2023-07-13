



British actress,Emily Blunt has revealed she is taking a break from acting this year to spend more time with her family..

The actress, who is married and shares two daughters with fellow actor John Krasinski, made the comments during an appearance on the “Table for Two” podcast, released this week.

Asked by podcast host Bruce Bozzi how she manages her career with being a mother, Blunt said: “Not always well, you know. It’s one of those things when people are like, ‘How do you balance it?’ I never feel like I’m doing it right, you know. But this year I’m not working.”

Since the birth of Blunt and Krasinski’s two daughters, Hazel and Violet in 2014 and 2016 respectively, the British actress has worked on projects including “A Quiet Place” and “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and the 2022 TV mini-series “The English.”

She has several upcoming projects including “Oppenheimer,” which will be released on July 21 – the same day as…