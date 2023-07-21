Millions lost as fire guts Lagos port (video)





A fire outbreak was recorded at Ports and Cargo Terminal berth 7 and 8 at Tin Can Island port, Lagos, when a crane caught fire and affected a vessel, MV. ALGECIRAS EXPRESS, which was loaded with containers on Thursday, July 20.

Eyewitnesses say the crane caught fire while off-loading containers from the vessel, which extended to the vessel and other containers. It was gathered that the fire involving a Liebherr crane and Mv Hapag – Lloyd was caused by a mechanical fault, which reportedly raged for about four hours before it was brought under control by firemen .

The management of the NPA is yet to make an official statement about the incident but sources say no life was lost during the outbreak.

Watch a video from the scene below