Nigerian prankster narrates how he spent 707 days in police custody after almost being lynched by a mob while shooting one-man robbery prank





A Nigerian prankster, Daniel Christopher, has narrated how he was almost lynched by a mob and spent 707 days in police custody after a robbery prank went wrong.

Daniel, who narrated his ordeal on Twitter, said trouble started when he went to shoot a robbery prank video in preparation for D9ja Spirit Talent Hunt at a Point of Sale (PoS) centre at Epe area of Lagos on August 3, 2021.

The POS operator mistook him for a robber and raised the alarm, leading to a mob attack despite showing evidence that he was shooting a prank video.

“It’s a joyful day for me to finally be able to walk around a freeman after spending 707 days in Custodian custody. Thanks to my lawyer and everyone that partake in my freedom,” he said.

“I was on a one man stunt robbery prank Video for #Dnaijaspirittalenthunt on the 3rd of August 2021 in Epe While on the scene after the script my content was Misunderstood and I almost got lynched by angry mobs

“They made away with my phones, flash, hard…