10-year-old boy among six suspected phone snatchers, robbers and thugs arrested in Niger state





Operatives of the Niger State Police Command have arrested six suspected phone snatchers, robbers and thugs in Minna and another from Katcha.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, said the suspects, including a 10-year-old, broke into a residence within Minna and carted away mobile phones.

“On 04/5/2024 at about 1900hrs, based on credible intelligence, Police operatives attached to the Intelligence Department arrested the following suspected notorious phone snatchers and thugs. The suspects are; Abdullahi Muhammed 25yrs of Opposite Odu’oye Quarters, Zakari Ahmad, 10yrs of Fadikpe, Aminu Ismail 16yrs of Kutirko, Mukhtar Abdullahi 18yrs of Kutirko, Sule Attahiru 25yrs of Rafin-Yashi and Shamsudeen Sabiu 20yrs of Darusalam. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects broke into a residence within Kutirko-Fadikpe area of Minna, carted away iPhones and Redmi note phones, among other phone…





Source: Linda Ikeji