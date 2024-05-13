8 out of 10 Nigerian men above 30 are unintelligent, insecure, with low self-esteem — social activist says as she lists her greatest fear

By
Headliners
-
0
3


8 out of 10 Nigerian men above 30 are unintelligent, insecure, with low self-esteem ? social activist says as she lists her greatest fear

A social activist has gone on Facebook to share her greatest fear in a relationship and marriage.

 

Oma Jim wrote: “One of my greatest fear in relationship and marriage is to be with an unintelligent insecure man with low self-esteem.”

 

She added: “Unfortunately 8 out of 10 Nigerian 30+ men are like this…”

 

She went on to detail how such men can be a source of embarrassment to the women they’re with.

 

“Imagine being with someone who is not bright and they will be claiming ‘I’m the man, don’t correct me, I know what I’m doing… you’re trying to control me…’

 

“Imagine your man in public arguing like an illiterate because he doesn’t read, his head is empty…

 

“Imagine being with a man that doesn’t think properly,

 

“Imagine your man coming on Facebook and having beer parlour conversations like washing machine is for lazy women…”

 

Read her entire post below.

 

8 out of 10 Nigerian men above 30 are unintelligent, insecure, with low self-esteem ? social activist says as she lists her greatest fear
8 out of 10 Nigerian men above 30 are unintelligent, insecure, with low self-esteem ? social activist says as she lists her greatest fear



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR