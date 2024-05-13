Teenager who stabbed mum to death is jailed for 14 years





A teenager who stabbed a British mum to death after breaking into her home in Australia has been jailed for 14 years.

Emma Lovell, 41, was killed when confronting two intruders with her husband in Brisbane on Boxing Day in 2022.

The mum-of-two, originally from Ipswich, tried to defend their home with their daughters inside.

A "scuffle" broke out on the front porch and neighbours heard one of her daughters screaming "S help my mum, help my mum" it was reported.

Emma was stabbed in the chest and later died from her injuries, while her husband Lee was released after a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The brutal attack, which took place outside the family home, was captured on CCTV and played to a court packed with loved ones of Mrs Lovell including her two daughters.

Emma had moved from Suffolk in 2011 in the hope of a better life, her brother previously said. However, the “loving family” was ripped apart after a teenager broke into their home and…