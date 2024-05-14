5 soldiers killed, others injured as bandits attack military camp in Katsina





Five soldiers were killed and 11 others were injured by bandits who attacked a military camp in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attack which occurred around 2pm on Sunday, May 12, 2024 also claimed the lives of several civilians and a local vigilante member.

According to a military internal memo seen by the Premium Times, over 200 heavily armed terrorists, led by notorious bandit kingpin, Ado Aleiru, stormed the Yar Malamai village military camp.

“Terrorist attack on military camp causing grievous hurt and death of military personnel,” the memo detailed the grave situation.

A member of the local vigilante group, identified as 30-year-old Aliyu Tukur, was among those killed.

“On receipt of the information, Supol Faskari and his team responded promptly to the scene, engaging the bandits in a fierce battle, supported by Air Force components. Unfortunately, despite the efforts, we suffered significant losses,” the memo read.

“The battle lasted…