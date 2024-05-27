Sokoto police arrest three bandits’ informants in connection with kidnap of female lawyer





The Sokoto State Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the kidnap of a female lawyer, Rukayyat Mustafa.

The suspects were nabbed for allegedly giving information to bandits which resulted in the kidnapping of the lawyer in the Bado area of the state metropolis.

Spokesman of the command, ASP Ahmed Rufai, who confirmed the arrest said the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, May 26, 2024.

“The bandits stormed her house and kidnapped Rukayyat along with a young man whom we believe is her younger brother,” the PPRO said.

“After they trekked to a vehicle that was parked far away from her residence, they then told the young man to go back or they would shoot him. The man rushed back for fear of being shot by the bandits

“The three persons we arrested are suspected to be the ones giving information to the bandits and they are already in our custody.

“Hopefully, we will get to the root of the matter in a short period and get her rescued” he…