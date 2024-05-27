Remi Tinubu Mobilises Youths To Believe In Nigeria, Selves





First Lady, Remi Tinubu has said “purpose, passion, determination and resilience” are necessary for success in life.

She stated this at an event tagged: “Honouring the Youth of Our Nation” with the theme: “Becoming: Pathway to Success” in commemoration of the first anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Senator Tinubu, a statement issued by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, stressed the importance of education to attain great heights and promised that her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI will work towards complementing the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in education, agriculture, social investment and economic empowerment.

She said, “Stay in school, finish school because we are a developing country. When you stay and finish your education, you will have more options.”

“We will continue to do our best to provide an enabling environment to foster and support you as active…





Source: Leadership Newspaper