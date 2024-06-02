RHONJ star Caroline Manzo accuses co-star Brandi Glanville of sexually assaulting her





‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star, Caroline Manzo, has filed a lawsuit against a co-star of the reality show, Brandi Glanville, accusing her of sexually assaulting her.

In a signed affidavit filed in relation to her January 2024 lawsuit against Bravo, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 62, claimed that Glanville, 51, “forcibly fondled my vagina” during their time on the spinoff show while Bravo producers remained complacent and filmed the alleged assault.

“When Glanville was sexually assaulting me on the sofa, she was rubbing her vagina on me,” Manzo alleged in the affidavit. “The producers just watched and kept filming. They saw that I was in distress and yet, they continued to film.” The reality star claimed that the producers “did not separate Glanville from me” but “continued to feed her alcohol” and “allowed” her to follow her into the bathroom where she says she was allegedly assaulted for a second time.

“When I tried to escape the bathroom, Glanville…