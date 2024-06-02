Village head accepted N700K from bandits to allow them free access to attack his community, leading to murder of 30 people





A village head collected N700,000 from bandits to allow them free access to attack his community.

This was disclosed by Katsina State Governor, Dr Umaru Dikko Radda.

Recall that, months ago, Radda described banditry as a business venture for some highly placed individuals in the country.

He has now disclosed how a village head and other locals benefit from banditry.

The governor told Saturday Vanguard that a village head was paid N700,000 by bandits, to allow free access to his village, and the consequent killing of about 30 of his subjects.

He added that for as little as N2,000, some persons would volunteer information to bandits about their neighbours or relatives.

On the village head, the governor said; “I will say yes, that we have arrested a village head in Guga village in Bakori local government of the state because of his involvement with the bandits.

“He was given N700,000 to allow bandits access into his village to kill over 30 people.

“The government…