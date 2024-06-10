Labour rejects N62,000 or N100,000 “starvation wage” as the minimum wage, may resume strike on Tuesday





The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it has never contemplated N100,000 as the minimum wage for workers in the country let alone the ₦62,000 offered by the government.

In a chat with Channels TV on Monday, June 10, the Assistant General Secretary of NLC, Cheis Onyeka, said the Laobur unions will not be considering any ‘’starvation wage’

“We have never considered accepting N62,000 or any other wage that we know is below what we know is able to take Nigerian workers home. We will not negotiate a starvation wage. We have never contemplated N100,000 let alone of N62,000. We are still at N250,000, that is where we are, and that is what we considered enough concession to the government and the other social partners in this particular situation. We are not just driven by frivolities but the realities of the market place; realities of things we buy every day: bag of rice, yam, garri, and all of that.”

Onyeka said the one-week grace period given to the Federal Government last…