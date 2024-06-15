Fulani herdsman surprises viewers with his fluent English as he profers solution to farmer-herder crisis (video)





A Fulani herdsman is going viral after he addressed the farmer-herder crisis that has claimed many lives.

The herder, who refers to himself as Ibrahim, said he understands how farmers feel when cattle invade their farms and destroy their crops.

He added that he too feels deep pain if anyone beats or harms his cow.

He acknowledged that he is aware that many of his colleagues leave their cattle to wander into people’s farms and destroy their livelihood.

However, he said violence is not the answer.

He said when the farmers respond by killing or harming the cows, the herders mostly escalate the situation.

He advised farmers to report such herders to the authorities, instead of resorting to violence.

He also advised his fellow herdsmen to try to compensate farmers if their cattle destroyed their crops.

He said: “Please, believe me, it’s not all Fulanis that allow their cows to spoil other’s farm. It’s not all Fulanis. I know there are the bad ones among us that allow their…