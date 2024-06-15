National assembly proposes bill to sanction states not complying with new minimum wage





The national assembly is reportedly proposing legislation aimed at sanctioning states that don’t comply with the new minimum wage presented by the federal government.

Chairman of Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South) who spoke to newsmen on Friday, June 14, said the national assembly will ensure the law is seriously watertight that either the state, sub-national or organised private sector that does not comply, will be sanctioned.

He said;

“We are going to do a watertight Bill that we are proposing that the President will sign it to ensure that it is strictly adhered to as a law.

“Once it becomes law, we are going to make it watertight, and don’t let us just speculate what is going to be the ingredient that the federal government would be putting into the bill that will be brought by the executive to be submitted to the National Assembly.

“When it comes, whatever is there and whatever is not there, we are going to ensure…