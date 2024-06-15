Adeniji Kazeem Unveils Book on Electronic Transaction – THISDAYLIVE

Former Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, has launched a new book titled, ‘The Nigerian Law of Electronic Transactions’.

In a statement by Adeniji Kazeem & Co., the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, chaired the public presentation of the book at an event that was held in Lagos.

Also, former Federal Commissioner of Works, Alhaji Femi Okunnu, was the Special Guest of Honour.

The book authored by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), examined the predominance of electronic transactions in the 21st Century and the need to understand the legal framework that governs it.

Kazeem, as noted in its preface, said: “In today’s digital age, electronic transactions have revolutionized the way we conduct business and manage our financial lives.

“From online banking and mobile payments to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, the landscape of electronic…