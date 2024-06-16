“He showed irresponsibility” – Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peterside Idaho wants NFF to sanction Victor Osimhen for disrespecting Finidi George (video)





Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Pastor Peterside Idaho has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to sanction Victor Osimhen if he doesn’t apologise for disrespecting Finidi George.

Recall that the Napoli striker launched a scathing attack on the former Super Eagles head coach Finidi George during an explosive Instagram Live session.

During the outburst, a visibly angry Osimhen condemned Finidi over an alleged comment questioning his commitment to the Super Eagles.

Finidi George was quoted to have said he can’t beg Osimhen to play for the national team after the player withdrew from their last two 2026 World Cup qualifiers due to injury.

Peterside Idaho, a former BCC Lions of Gboko player slammed Osimhen for “showing irresponsibility” over his outburst. He also insisted that Osimhen tenders a public apology to Finidi George or be banned from the national team for disrespecting the Super Eagles legend.

