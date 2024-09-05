Swarovski Foundation Sets N35 Million Prize Money For Next Gen Leaders



Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed (middle), with “Creatives For Our Future” Cohort

The Swarovski Foundation, an international non-government organization focused on promoting sustainability, is seeking new leaders in sustainability through its “The Creatives for Our Future” programme.

Each of the winners will be awarded a €20,000 (N35 million) grant to pursue their stated dream. The application process, which has already opened, will be on until October 15, 2024. The programme is run by the Swarovski Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnership.

The programme is open to young creatives worldwide, within the 21 to 30 years age bracket, and extends to a multitude of disciplines, including fashion, design, art, architecture, and engineering. Successful applicants are expected to be already working on an “original project or product that uses the creative process to drive awareness, technology or solutions for…