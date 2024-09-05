Former Senate Minority Whip, Nwokocha, Emerges Labour Party Caretaker Secretary – THISDAYLIVE

Former Senate Minority Whip, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, has emerged as the Secretary of a 29-member National Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party (LP).

Nwokocha’s appointment was announced by Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, arising from the party’s extended stakeholders meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Abia State Government House on Wednesday in Umuahia, the state capital.

The 29-member LP National Caretaker Committee is chaired by Senator Nenadi Esther Usman, a former Senator, who represented Kaduna South in the Nigerian Senate and former Minister of Finance.

Senator Nwokocha, representing Abia Central Senatorial District, was elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election.

Nwokocha was later elected the Minority Whip/Principal Officer of the 10th Senate and Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on NDDC, but left the Senate…