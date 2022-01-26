Group hails military for commitment to Nigeria’s unity

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG) has commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for the sacrifices and commitment of its personnel to the unity of the country.

The group, in a statement on Tuesday by its Convener, Mr Ifeanyi Aigbedion, said the military under the present leadership had been able to stabilise the country in the past one year.

Aigbedion said the armed forces under the present service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, had made remarkable improvement in addressing the security situation they met on ground.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to support, cooperate and pray for the successes of the military in their quest to keep the nation safe and secure.

According to him, the past one year has been one of good story that will get better with the support of the citizens.

“The leadership of the AFN has shown commitment, unity and determination which has brought results in the various operations across the…