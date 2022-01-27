Buhari expresses regret over cancelled visit to Zamfara

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed regret for not visiting Zamfara as earlier planned on Thursday, due to inclement weather conditions.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari made his feelings known in a special broadcast to the people of Zamfara on Thursday evening.

The President said: ”It pains me that I can no longer be with you today as I had planned. I had just finished what I came to do in Sokoto at the BUA cement facility and was looking forward to meeting you.

”I have been told that the trip cannot hold anymore because of bad weather which has made it impossible for my helicopter to fly to Gusau from Sokoto.

“I understand how you feel about this development but I know that you will agree with me that Allah knows best.

”I particularly sympathise with your Governor, Bello Matawalle and his cabinet who have put everything in place to make the visit a successful one.

”I look…