GEEP 2.0 set to begin in Lagos – Commissioner

By Florence Onuegbu

The Federal Government will soon begin the second phase of the restructured Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) 2.0 in Lagos State, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke has said.

Arobieke, the Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Empowerment, said this in Ikeja on Thursday, during the Sensitisation of the new Restructured GEEP 2.0.

She was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, Mr Olujimi Ige.

The commissioner said that GEEP, a programme under the National Social Investment Programme was meant for the poor and vulnerable.

According to her, GEEP is designed to provide access to credit for poor and vulnerable people who are at the bottom of the economic pyramid, which includes persons living with disability.

”The targeted beneficiaries will be people who are already in business enterprises and they would include traders, artisans, farmers/agricultural workers, enterprising youths and other…