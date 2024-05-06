Deployment of Laws will ensure national stability, development – NBA

By Ebere Agozie

Mr Afam Okeke, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Abuja Branch says deployment of laws will ensure national stability and development.

Okeke made this known at a news conference to announce the start of the branch’s 2024 Law Week with theme: ‘Deploying the Law to Attain National Stability and Development’.

“As lawyers, we have a firm belief that once the law is properly deployed, we will have national stability and development as law is key to the development of any country.

“Because of the challenges our country is facing now, we are now suggesting to the political actors and leaders that there is the need to deploy the law to solve the issues bedeviling the country, ranging from the economy and insecurity to other challenges.

“ We don’t have shortage of laws, we have sufficient laws to solve our problems but the challenge is in doing the right things’’.

He said the seven day programme for the Law Week would include four…