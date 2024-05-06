Nigeria to delist naira from peer-to-peer crypto trading platforms — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says there is a need to delist the Naira from cryptocurrency peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms.

The acting director-general of SEC, Dr Emomotimi Agama, said this at a virtual meeting with blockchain stakeholders on Monday in Abuja.

Agama said the recent concerns regarding crypto P2P traders and their impact on the exchange rate of the Naira had underscored the need for collective action and dialogue within the financial market ecosystem.

He said the move was to avoid the level of manipulation in the crypto space.

Agama, however, urged participants in the crypto space to name and shame those involved in disrupting the market negatively.

”SEC will not hesitate to utilise all the powers within its mandate to handle issues that are negative and pose a threat to national interest.

”The commission has come as a partner to seek collaboration in making sure that the capital market community is…