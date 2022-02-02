APC UK calls for postponement of party’s February convention

By Emmanuel Afonne

The All Progressives Congress (APC), United Kingdom (UK) chapter, has advised the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party to postpone the party’s national convention, scheduled for Feb. 26.

The chapter gave the advice in a statement issued on Wednesday by Dr Philip Idaewor, Chairman, APC in UK.

Idaewor stated that the postponement became necessary to enable the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) win more grounds in reconciling aggrieved members.

The APC UK chairman also stated that postponement of the convention, while focusing on the much-needed fence mending, would ensure the party retains power in 2023.

“It is better to shift the national convention to a later date and consolidate on the successes achieved by the convention planning committee in uniting various factions, than to lose all it has achieved.

“The Chapter urged APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to immediately…