AfDB Affirms Commitment To Promote Mutual Reliance On Continent

By Lucy Ogalue

The African Development Bank (AFDB) has reiterated its commitment to promote mutual reliance on the continent in procurement diagnostic tools and social environment safeguards.

The AfDB’s Senior Vice-President, Swazi Tshabalala, said this at the Annual Development Effectiveness Report held on the sidelines of the 2024 AfDB Annual Meetings in Nairobi.

Tshabalala said the Bank would continue to adapt its operational model, simplify its business processes, and further collaborate with other Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to promote mutual reliance.

“The report provides supportive development results of AfDB’s global finance projects, which demonstrate its increased efforts in normalising and catalysing other sources of finance from the private sector.

“These development results represent a collective achievement delivered in collaboration and partnership with other international development banks and development partners, and of course, our client…