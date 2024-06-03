Civil War: How Tinubu Is Rebuilding Bombed Southeast Bridge

By Leonard Okachie, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

At the foot of the destroyed bridge is a monument which reads: “We remember you who died at this bridge that we may live. Rest In Peace (24th Dec. 1969).”

The bridge is on the Achingalli-Udo-Na-Obizi-Umunwanwa-Ubakala road. It connects parts of Imo and Abia. It took a hit during the Nigeria civil war and for 55 years has been in ruins.

While the construction of second Niger Bridge has huge headlines over the decades, the hardship suffered by the commuters on the Achingalli-Udo-Na-Obizi-Umunwanwa-Ubakala road has gone unreported.

Therefore, no government has taken any practical step to restore the road and reconstruct the damaged bridge.

The closest the people of the area have used 21-kilometre road was in June 2020, when the Federal Executive Council of then President Muhammadu Buhari awarded contract of N11.540 billion for its reconstruction.

The contract included construction of 120 metres bridge close to the destroyed…