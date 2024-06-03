ISPS Certification: NNPC Ltd. Sustains Move Towards Regulatory Excellence

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), has reiterated its commitment to sustain its move towards process improvement, regulatory compliance and performance excellence.

This is coming as the NNPC Ltd. bagged the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency’s (NIMASA) Compliance Certification on Ship, Port Security.

Mr Inuwa Danladi, the Executive Vice President, Business Services, NNPC Ltd. said this while speaking on the recent certification of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code Compliance obtained by the Company, from NIMASA.

The ISPS certification, issued in April 2024 and covering all NNPC Ltd. jetties nationwide, is crucial for the Company’s business continuity as it prevents potential operational disruptions and financial losses.

Danladi on Sunday in a statement issued by Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd. said the certification also granted the Company entry…