Tripartite Committee On National Minimum Wage Meets On Tuesday

By Joan Nwagwu

The Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage (TCNMW), says it will hold its 8th meeting on June 4 to continue negotiations.

Mr Ekpo Nta, member and Secretary of the committee said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to Nta, I respectfully invite you to attend the 8th meeting of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage.

“The meeting is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Area 11, Abuja at 10.00 a.m. prompt,’’ he said.

He said that he minutes of the 7th meeting, the draft agenda for the 8th meeting, and the Zoom Link for virtual attendance will be forwarded in due course.

Nta called on the chairman of the committee, members and observers to take note.

It would be recalled that Organised Labour at the 7th TCNMW meeting had expressed disappointment that no governor was present at the last meeting.

Labour had also complained that ministers were absent except the minister of State for Labour and…