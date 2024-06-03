Kano Emirship: NLC/TUC Strike Stalls Sanusi II’s Reinstatement Suit





The hearing of the case challenging the reinstatement of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II by the Kano State government has been stalled due to ongoing nationwide strike action by members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The Federal High Court, where the case was scheduled to be heard on Monday, June 3, was closed for business, according to sources within the court.

Hearing in the case, before Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, was set to resume on Monday, but the workers strike led to the suspension of court activities, both physically and virtually.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Federal High Court in Kano had issued an ex-parte order preventing Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf from reinstating Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II until the determination of a substantive suit filed against the reinstatement. The court also opposed the abolition of four emirates in the State—Bichi, Gaya, Karaye, and Rano—following a bill passed into law by the State House of Assembly…





Source: Leadership Newspaper