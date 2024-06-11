FCCPC Engages Youths On Consumer Protection Initiatives

By Ginika Okoye

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has began engagement with students of tertiary institutions to sensitise them on their consumer rights and responsibilities.

Dr Adamu Abdullahi, the acting Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, said in Abuja on Monday, that the engagement was to equip youths with the knowledge to make consumer protection easier.

Abdullahi said the move was to create a generation of informed and proactive consumers to promote fairness and accountability in the market place.

He said the Commission had recognised the potentials of youths as agents of change in the market place.

”We believe that youths are the ones who go to the market, use social media, know what the market is all about and they can guide us on the way we do our work.

”We will also guide them on our Acts to know what their rights are.

”Advocacy is what is always needed in a Commission like ours so we want them to know that we exist to…