Prioritise Education, Healthcare Of Insurgency Survivors, Amnesty International Tells FG

By Diana Omueza

Amnesty International, has called on the Federal Government to provide access to healthcare, education and vocational training for survivors of Boko-Haram insurgencies to aid easy reintegration into the society.

Mr Isa Sanusi, the Country Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, made the call at a news conference and inauguration of an investigative report in Abuja.

The report entitled: “Help us build our lives: Girl survivors of Boko Haram and military abuses in North-East Nigeria”, was unveiled by Amnesty International to highlight the plight of survivors of Boko-Haram attacks.

Sanusi said that the report revealed the plight of girls and young women who escaped Boko Haram captivity in the north-eastern part of the country who are faced with further suffering, including unlawful detention, among others.

“The report investigated how girls survived trafficking and crimes against humanity by Boko Haram insurgents.

These include abduction, forced marriage,…