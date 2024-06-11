Akpabio faults NOA standardised anthem, identifies errors

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has fault errors in lines three, five, and eighteen of the new national anthem released by the National Orientation Agency.

Mr Akpabio observed the errors during Tuesday’s plenary and directed the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to correct them immediately.

Mr Akpabio said the correction introduced by the NOA was not what the National Assembly passed.

“Take note, this is the version that was passed by the National Assembly. The National Orientation Agency has not what we passed,” he said.

“Where you have, ‘Nigerians all, are proud to serve’, they said ‘Nigerians all, and proud to serve’, that is number one, it should be…