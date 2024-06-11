Confusion as EFCC Tenders Former President Buhari’s Approval of Naira Redesign  – THISDAYLIVE

*As witness says cost of printing new notes same as old

Alex Enumah in Abuja

There was a slight confusion on Tuesday, as the federal government moved to tender documents showing former President Muhammadu Buhari, approved the redesign of the nation’s currency in 2022.

Recall that immediate past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele is being prosecuted for redesigning the N200, N500 and N1,000 notes without the approval of then President Buhari as well as that of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the CBN.

To prove its case against Emefiele, the anti-graft agency had on May 28, called a former Director of Currency Operations at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Ahmed Bello Umar.

At the last proceedings, Umar who is the First Prosecution Witness (PW1), narrated how the management of the apex bank directed his department (Currency Operations) to “come up with a memo on the redesign of the naira notes sometimes in August…