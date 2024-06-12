Flood: NEMA Seeks Activation Of NSCDC Emergency Team

By Philomina Attah

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has called for activation of emergency response teams of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) towards a disaster free 2024.

NEMA Director General, Mrs Zubaida Umar, made the call during a courtesy visit to the NSCDC Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

She said the call was necessary in anticipation of predicted floods, which would be affecting 148 LGAs in 31 states this rainy season.

Umar emphasised the importance of enhancing collaboration among government agencies, .

“Specifically, 148 LGAs in 31 States are predicted to be within the high flood risk areas.

“249 LGAs in 35 states and the FCT are considered to fall within the moderate flood risk areas during the 2024 rainy season.

“I seek for your collaboration with NEMA in the onerous task of saving lives and livelihoods.

This will also restore normalcy in the event of floods and associated secondary disasters as the rainy season…