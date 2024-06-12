‘Do you love teaching?’ You can do these 7 works aside from being a class teacher

You don’t have to be a class teacher to express your love for teaching. There are other things you can do to impart knowledge. Let’s take a look at them together.

1. Public speaking

The art of public speaking allows you to speak to different people, regardless of their number, to educate them, create awareness, or inform them about something. Regardless of what the aim is, knowledge is being imparted. It doesn’t have to be a classroom for it to be teaching. All you need are people willing to listen and a message you can correctly communicate.

However, to be a public speaker, you need to learn some basic skills to ensure a smooth and effective speech delivery to your…