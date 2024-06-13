Group Cautions Against NASS Intervention In Plateau Assembly Affairs

By Monday Ijeh

A socio-political group, the Plateau Patriotic Front, has cautioned against call for the intervention of the National Assembly in the affairs of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

The group gave the warning on Tuesday, in Abuja in a statement by its Chairman, Mr Mani Imman.

He said the call for the leadership of the National Assembly to intervene in the affairs of the Plateau State House of Assembly was an invitation to stoke violence and disrupt governance in the state.

Imman said those calling for the intervention of NASS as lover of crisis.

He said that the development at the floor of the House of Representatives had come to the group’s notice as reported in the media that a motion was raised during Plenary.

“The motion has called on the leadership of the National Assembly to intervene in the crisis surrounding the swearing-in of new members of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

“We view this alarm as an attempt to stoke problems and disrupt…