Troops Eliminate 6 Terrorists In Kaduna

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Thursday neutralised six terrorists, recovering a substantial cache of arms in a counter-terrorism operation at Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State.

A statement by the army posted on its official X Handle said the operation targeted identified terrorists hideouts in the Birnin Gwari general area.

“It is part of a special clearance mission aimed at restoring peace and security in the state.

“The troops conducted thorough clearance across Maidaro, Ngade Alha, Dogon Dawa, Damari, Saulawa, Farin Ruwa, Maganda, Sabon Layi, and Kampanin Doka villages.

“The troops made initial contact with the terrorists in Saulawa, where two terrorists were immediately neutralised with recovery of a Baofeng Radio and a motorbike.

“The mission continued with further combat engagements in Farin Ruwa, where the troops neutralised additional four terrorists.

“The gallant troops also recovered a General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), two AK-47 rifles,…