FG To Introduce Electronic Blood Management System — Minister

By Justina Auta

Prof. Muhammad Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, says efforts are in place to introduce Electronic Blood Management System for effective and efficient blood service delivery nationwide.

He disclosed this at a press briefing in commemoration of the 2024 World Blood Donor Day with the theme “20 Years of Celebrating Giving: Thank You, Blood Donors!”, organised by the National Blood Service Commission (NBSC).

The minister, who was represented by Chris Isokpunwu, Director, Health Planning, Research and Statistics, said that the idea was to ensure availability of safe blood and blood products in Nigeria.

He said “we are in the process of scaling up activities of the commission to all parts of the country, and introducing an Electronic Blood Management System to ensure effective and efficient blood service delivery.”

He acknowledged the role of blood donors in saving lives, adding that “the donation rate in Nigeria shows that over…