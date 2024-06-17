2023 Abia APC Candidates Seek Party Unity

By Femi Ogunshola

The 24 members of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the 2023 Abia State House of Assembly election have demanded an end to the factions in the party.

Mr Anderson Akaliro, the leader of the group, led the candidates on a reconciliation mission to Abuja, according to a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting.

The reconciliation meeting tagged `Abia APC Crisis Peace Initiative’, was anchored by Mr Anderson Akaliro, the only APC lawmaker in Abia State House of Assembly.

Akaliro who signed the communiqué, urged the national leadership of APC to, as a matter of urgency, convoke a meeting of all leaders and stakeholders of the party to resolve the impasse.

The meeting, he said, should include the zonal leadership and the 2023 House of Assembly, Abia APC lawmakers in the National Assembly, to get their commitment to a peace accord.

“All factions within the rank and file of the party should be resolved and all factions should fall back into the…