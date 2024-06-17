I’ll Turn Around Fortunes Of FUT, Minna- Pro-chancellor

By Ismail Abdulaziz

The new Pro-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Dr Mohammed Santuraki, has pledged to turn around the fortunes of the institution.

He said his wealth of experience as an education administrator would be deployed to ensure that the institution retains its pride of place.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna, Santuraki said FUT, Minna would also maintain its academic excellence.

‘’FUT, Minna is one institution that has been a rallying point for not only people of Niger or the North but for all Nigerians.

‘’It is a microcosm of the country where youths are engaged in inventions, innovations and technology development with one common cause of realising the dream of a better Nigeria.

”Nigeria youth deserve to be encouraged to realise their full potential especially in a conducive educational environment,’’ he said.

NAN reports that President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of…