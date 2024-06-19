Nigeria, U.S. Coy To Launch First Human Spaceflight In Africa

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

Nigerian government and the Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA) from Delaware, USA, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to send the first Nigerian to space.

Chief Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, said on Wednesday at the signing of the MoU in Abuja, that human spaceflight was a major aspiration of Nigeria.

“Human spaceflight is not just a random aspiration of our country but a major objective of the Nigeria Space Policy and Programme which was approved by the Federal Executive Council in 2001.

“Reviving and implementing all abandoned national plans is a cardinal point of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“This partnership provides a way of achieving our long-time aspiration as a nation,” he said.

The minister said the slot could be available from now till December, or in 2025, as SERA would still be test-running the platform.

Dr Matthew Adepoju, Director- General…