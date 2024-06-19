Customs working to achieve stable FX rate — Comptroller Adeniyi

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed that with the support of the Minster of Finance, it is working in close collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to achieve a stable rate for import of goods to enable businesses plan their activities.

It also stated that all hands are on deck to check the rising food inflation in the country as the Service will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that business of food hoarders is unprofitable.

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi stated this on Wednesday in Abuja at a press conference on the performance of the Service in the past one year, following his appointment.

