Houses For Judges By Wike In Order, Says Senior Advocate

By Taiye Agbaje

Mr Joseph Daudu, SAN, on Monday, disagreed with critics of the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, over the construction of houses for judges in Abuja.

Daudu, the Coordinator of the Rule of Law Development Foundation, made this known at the opening of the 6th Annual Criminal Law Review Conference of the foundation in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 5-day event is titled: “Optimising the Administration of Criminal Justice in Nigeria: How to Navigate Emerging and Systemic Challenges of Insecurity and Economic Hardship.”

He said the allegation that the renovation of courts and provision of houses for judges amounted to inducement was untrue and only to portray the judiciary in bad light.

The senior lawyer said the constitution allows the overlap of functions of the three arms of government; the executive, legislature and judiciary.

